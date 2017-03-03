Paris Jackson signs with top modeling agency

Share

Paris Jackson, the only daughter of Michael Jackson, has signed with IMG Models.

The 18-year-old, the late Michael Jackson's only daughter and middle of his three children, has signed a contract with IMG Models.

President of IMG Models Ivan Bart shared the news on his Instagram page on Thursday (02Mar17).

"One singular sensation!! Welcome Ms Jackson! @parisjackson #imgstar @imgmodels @carineroitfeld @mario_sorrenti @crfashionbook #CR10Paris," he wrote, alongside a stunning photo of the teenager by photographer Mario Sorrenti from her recent CR Fashion Book spread.

In response, Paris wrote: "Thank you @imgmodels. I feel very lucky and blessed."

Fans have long speculated that Paris would eventually break into the modelling world thanks to her bright blonde hair, piercing blue eyes and edgy fashion ensembles.

She has also been dabbling in the style scene in recent months, sitting front row at Dior and Givenchy's recent shows during Paris Fashion Week: Men's, and appearing on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, in which she gave a candid interview about her battles with depression and anxiety as a young girl, and in the years after Michael's death in 2009.

As for music, Paris currently has no plans to follow in her father's footsteps.

"I write music for myself. I use it as a way to get stuff out. It's not something I see myself following career-wise," she said in a recent interview for Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book Issue 10, in which she features on the cover. "There are so many amazing artists in my family. If I were to do it as a career, it would change how I feel about music and I don't want that to happen."

IMG Models has many top models on its books, including Gisele Bundchen, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Karlie Kloss, Lily Aldridge and Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber.

