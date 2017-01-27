Paris Jackson snaps back at Wendy Williams over race remarks

Share

The TV host took aim at the teenager for comments she made about the color of her skin in a new Rolling Stone interview.

Paris Jackson has fired back at TV personality Wendy Williams for poking fun at her color.

Williams took issue at the teenage model's remarks about being a proud black girl in a recent Rolling Stone magazine expose on her daytime talk show show earlier this week (beg23Jan17).

Paris revealed her late dad Michael Jackson sat her down and made it clear she was black, but Williams took issue with her remarks - because the 18-year-old doesn't look black.

"I get that she considers herself black and everything, but I'm just talking about the visual because you know... black is not what you call yourself, it's what the cops see you when they got steel to your neck on the turnpike," Wendy said. "It's what they see."

Paris has responded on Twitter, telling Williams: "Well she didn't birth me so..."

The teen also slammed Williams, 52, for insisting she was only on the cover of Rolling Stone because she was the King of Pop's kid.

Wendy said, "She has not made her mark on her own. You cannot be on the cover of one of the most prestigious entertainment and influential magazines in the world and just be the daughter of and tell your story inside."

In response, Jackson tweeted: "She seems to think about the family a lot considering she makes all these claims about us. Why are we on her mind so often?"

Paris Jackson's Rolling Stone interview, in which she talks about her upbringing and her late father's 2005 child molestation trial, features in the new issue of the magazine.

