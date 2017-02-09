Paris Jackson Splits from Boyfriend

Share

Michael Jackson's daughter is reportedly focusing on her career.

Paris Jackson has reportedly split from her boyfriend Michael Snoddy.

Michael Jackson's daughter began dating the musician in early 2016, but has reportedly called time on their relationship so she can focus on her burgeoning acting career, which is set to kick start with a guest role on Lee Daniels' TV series Star.

“It appears that Paris and Michael have parted ways for now, but their future is uncertain,” a source told Us Weekly. “She is doing well, enjoying being on set with Lee Daniels and focusing her energy on the opportunities ahead.”

Multiple sources suggest they could eventually reconcile, with another insider adding, “Paris ended things with Michael.... It might just be a temporary fix until she finds her way back to Michael again."

The news comes just weeks after the publication of the 18-year-old's cover interview with Rolling Stone magazine in which the reporter wrote she spends "nearly every minute of each day" with Snoddy, 26. Paris also said during the interview: "I (have) never met anyone before who made me feel the way music makes me feel."

The former couple went on a trip to Paris, France together in January (17), which Snoddy documented on Instagram. He posted a picture of him kissing Paris on the cheek in front of the Eiffel Tower and wrote in the caption, "I (heart) Paris! #understatement."

I ?? Paris! #understatement A photo posted by Michael Snoddy (@michaelsnoddy) onJan 17, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

It was revealed last month (Jan17) that Paris, who has been taking acting classes for years, will make her acting debut in the current season of drama series Star, which launched in America in December (16) and features Queen Latifah, Lenny Kravitz, Benjamin Bratt and Naomi Campbell. She has reportedly already shot some scenes in Atlanta, Georgia for her role as Rachel, an intimidating social media guru who has an impact on the show's lead characters.

