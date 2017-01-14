Paris Jackson 'surprised', but thankful for Michael Jackson comedy cancellation

Share

The teenager and her cousins celebrated the decision online.

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris is pleasantly surprised at U.K. network bosses' decision to cancel a TV show episode which featured white actor Joseph Fiennes as the late King of Pop.

The Shakespeare in Love star was cast as the Thriller icon last year (16) for an episode of Sky Arts comedy Urban Myths, about an imagined road trip Jackson took with Marlon Brando and Elizabeth Taylor after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on New York.

A trailer for the episode in question debuted earlier this week (beg09Jan17), and Jackson's teenage daughter made it clear she didn't approve.

Paris Jackson took to Twitter on Wednesday (11Jan17) and blasted the trailer as a "shameful portrayal", accusing director Ben Palmer and casting directors of "insulting" her father. She claimed the teaser made her want to vomit.

Her cousin, the tragic superstar's nephew Taj, also slammed the filmmaker for the "blatant disrespect".

Sky officials initially defended the project, but on Friday (13Jan17), they announced the episode featuring Fiennes as the African-American pop legend would no longer be broadcast.

Addressing the news on Twitter hours later, Paris told fans, "I'm surprised the family's feelings were actually taken into consideration for once, we all really do appreciate it more than y'all know (sic)."

Taj Jackson also celebrated the move online, writing, "Thank you to the fans, you continue to fight for my Uncle Michael's legacy. And thank you to the media, for covering the extreme backlash."

And his brother T.J. added, "Thank you to everyone who made their voices heard. As I said it wasn't comedy, it was mockery with no taste. A great victory for his legacy!"

The new season of Urban Myths also features Albert Finney as Brando and Stockard Channing as Taylor, and includes a skit about Adolf Hitler, played by Game of Thrones villain Iwan Rheon.

The show debuts in Britain on 19 January (17).

