Patricia Arquette disappointed over late sister Alexis' In Memoriam snub

Patricia Arquette told Vanity Fair Alexis' inclusion would have meant a lot to the transgender community.

Patricia Arquette was left disappointed after her late transgender sister Alexis was excluded from the Oscars In Memoriam segment on Sunday night (26Feb17).

The Boyhood actress lost her sister, who transitioned from Robert Arquette in 2006, in September (16) after she suffered a cardiac arrest just weeks after battling a bacterial infection of the heart and 29 years after she had been diagnosed with HIV.

Alexis, who had been in more than 70 films including The Wedding Singer, Of Mice and Men and Pulp Fiction, was omitted from the tribute to late Hollywood stars and Patricia told Vanity Fair on Sunday night she was saddened by the exclusion.

“I’m really bummed. For the In Memoriam, they left out our sister Alexis, and she was trans," she said, before referring to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent decision to roll back guidelines which allowed transgender school students to use the bathroom which matched their gender identity. Under his new guidelines, state authorities can decide how to proceed when it comes to schools' bathroom policies, which many have seen has removing protections from transgender children.

"We’re living in a time right now where trans kids can’t even go to the bathroom in schools and they’re diminished in society," she said. "It’s really unfortunate that the Oscars decided they couldn’t show a trans person who was such an important person in this community. Because - trans kids - it could have meant a lot to them.”

On Twitter, Patricia reacted to the omission by writing the hashtag "#OscarsSoAntiTrans" and added, "Alexis doesn't care but it sure could have helped some Trans kid feel included & Alexis had a great body of work."

Alexis was not the only mistake with the segment - late comedian Garry Shandling was omitted and a picture of living film producer Jan Chapman flashed up during the tribute to her late collaborator, costume designer Janet Patterson.

