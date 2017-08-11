Patti Stanger: 'Chris Pratt and Anna Faris still living together'

Share

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' decision to live together despite their separation is hopeful for their future as a couple, Million Dollar Matchmaker Patti Stanger has claimed.

Recently separated couple Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are still living together, their "close" friend Patti Stanger has revealed.

The Million Dollar Matchmaker told Entertainment Tonight she's a good pal of the estranged pair and added that despite announcing their separation earlier this week, they are still residing in the same house.

"I don't know what happened there, (Chris) is still living in the house. Let's pray it turns around," Patti explained. I want them to get back together. So, I'm not fixin' them up - I would just be the counselor between them and go, 'What really is the issue here?' Because she's living in the house, so someone threw out the curveball.

"If (Chris)'s still in the house, there's hope. If the person doesn't leave the house, there's a lot of hope there. That means they still love each other. Because they're not poor… they could go get a condo, Airbnb it. It's just that they don't want to leave each other. There's a lot of best friend factor there. They're very close as BFFs (best friends forever)."

Representatives for Anna and Chris told ET: "Patti Stanger is not an authorized spokesperson for Anna and Chris and her comments (about their marital status and personal life) are invalid."

The actors, parents to Jack, four, revealed in the statement announcing their separation that they had "tried hard for a long time" to make things work in their relationship. And Patti had some thoughts as to what issues pushed the pair to finally call time on their eight-year marriage.

"I feel like it's communication," Patti said, before dismissing reports that the split was down to Chris' Hollywood profile rising so fast compared to Anna's. "I think it's he's on his career path to make this trajectory to become really successful at what he does and timing is off, and that could be it. And maybe she feels she's taking care of (Jack) too much. Maybe they're not on the same page at the same time, but I don't feel like you can't work it out."

Patti told ET she has already contacted the pair through mutual friends to offer her own help and advice and concluded: "If the sexual chemistry is there and the friendship factor is there and they have a kid - if you get the right person to handle it, it can retool itself."

