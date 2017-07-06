Patton Oswalt engaged

Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger
Patton's wife passed away last year (16).

Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt is engaged to actress Meredith Salenger.

The Young Adult star and Meredith went public with their relationship last month (Jun16), when they hit the red carpet for the Baby Driver premiere hand in hand. Meredith later took to social media to share a picture of herself and Patton in the theatre.

The couple is now making wedding plans just over a year after Patton lost his wife Michelle McNamara, who was just 46 when she died in her sleep in April, 2016, after suffering from an undiagnosed heart condition.

"It's official," Salenger writes on Instagram alongside a picture collage of the ring, herself, Patton, and his young daughter Alice. "I'm the luckiest happiest girl in the universe!!!! I love you @pattonoswalt I love you Alice Oswalt! #YesYesYes."

Meredith initially took to the social media site on Thursday (06Jul17) to poke fun at the reports by posting a picture of herself laying on a sofa with a picture of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Photoshopped on her finger.

"I don't wanna brag... but check out the size of The Rock on my finger! Hahahah," she wrote in the caption.

She also hinted at the engagement in an earlier post, which featured a picture of her catching the bouquet at a friend's wedding.

"Once upon a time... in 2008... at my friend's wedding... I caught the bouquet... #fairytalesdoexist," she stated.

Patton wed his late wife in 2005 and they welcomed Alice in 2009. He has been vocal about the grief he has been experiencing since his wife's death, and, on the one-year anniversary of her passing, he revealed he had removed his wedding ring.

"I couldn't bear removing it since April 21st, 2016," he wrote. "But now it felt obscene. I was inviting more darkness. Removing the ring was removing the last symbol of denial of who I was now, and what my life is, and what my responsibilities are."

