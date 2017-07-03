  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Paul McCartney: 'I stopped drinking before shows after it ma...

Paul McCartney: 'I stopped drinking before shows after it made me forget my lyrics'

Paul McCartney: 'I stopped drinking before shows after it made me forget my lyrics'
Sir Paul McCartney
Posted by Cover Media on July 3, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Paul McCartney likes to feel light when he goes on stage.

Paul McCartney stopped drinking alcohol pre-performance as it caused him to forget the words to his hits on stage.

The British musical icon admitted in an interview that he previously used to enjoy drinking wine and beer during his days with The Beatles and when he was on the road with Wings, the band he started with his late wife Linda.

However, the 75-year-old has learned from past experience to wait until after the show before enjoying a drink.

When asked if he enjoys a nerve-calming tipple prior to his concerts, Paul explained to British newspaper The Daily Mirror: “No. I used to try that, particularly in the early days of Wings when we would tour. But it didn’t work – I would just forget the lyrics I didn’t know anyway.”

Unlike the excessive riders enjoyed by many in the music world, according to the publication the down-to-earth former Beatle’s backstage rider eschews alcohol and consists of some snacks.

“I don’t eat or drink before I go on because I sort of like to feel light," he shared. "Then afterwards I can get heavy and have a drink. Before I go on I don’t do that.

“But I do have little sort of snacky things in the dressing room that I might just grab, like chocolate covered raisins and equal amount of salted cashews.”

Meanwhile, the Live and Let Die musician and bosses at Sony/ATV music publishing have settled their legal dispute over the rights to several songs by The Beatles.

U.S. law states that the original writers of songs can reclaim the publishing rights to their material after 56 years, meaning Paul can seek the return of the rights to many of The Beatles' early hits from October next year (18).

© Cover Media

Related news

Ed Sheeran and Billy Connolly lead Queen's Birthday Honors List

Posted on 17/06/2017
Sir Paul McCartney will ring in his 75th birthday on Sunday as a Companion of Honor, alongside Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling.

Paul McCartney recalls nervousness over Kanye West collaboration

Posted on 22/06/2017
McCartney describes working with Kanye West as an "intriguing process".

Stella McCartney chooses her dad's unreleased jail time memoir as her favourite read

Posted on 26/06/2017
The designer is still embarrassed about her first major fashion show as a student.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

10 Pics to Make you Look Twice

All photo albums

Facebook