Paula Patton accuses Robin Thicke of punching her during Cannes Film Festival fight

The actress alleges her ex has been abusive for years.

Paula Patton and Robin Thicke's custody battle just got messier after the actress accused her ex of beating her during their marriage and threatening to cause her serious harm.

According to a declaration she filed in support of her domestic violence restraining order, which was granted in court on Thursday (26Jan17), Patton claims the Blurred Lines singer hit her with a closed fist and pushed her to the ground during a fight at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival in France.

The Warcraft star also alleges the singer threatened multiple times to "bash my f**king head in", according to the papers obtained by TMZ.

Patton also reveals she reached her breaking point with the marriage in February, 2013, when Robin and their son Julian came to visit her on the set of Warcraft. The actress alleges the sweet visit quickly turned sour after the singer flew into a rage when he was woken up by the boy early one morning.

Paula also claims Robin had a serious cocaine problem and accuses him of cheating on her while he was on tour in 2013.

During Thursday's court hearing a judge issued a restraining order against Robin and ordered him to stay away from his ex and their son.

The singer is currently under investigation by Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services officials after child abuse allegations were leveled against him at the beginning of the year (17).

His lawyer insists the case is almost complete, calling the charges against his client "unfounded". The attorney also claims officials at the DCFS are investigating Paula for "emotional abuse", alleging she is intentionally pitting Julian against his father.

