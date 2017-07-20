Paula Patton finds solace in running after divorce

Share

The star struggles to find the motivation to keep up with her regular work out routines.

Actress Paula Patton threw herself back into running in an effort to find peace following her divorce and bitter custody battle with singer ex Robin Thicke.

The Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol beauty legally regained her single status in 2015, a year after her separation from Robin, but at the start of 2017, the former couple became embroiled in a nasty court fight over the care of its seven-year-old son, Julian.

In March (17), Paula and the Blurred Lines hitmaker were reported to be nearing a new custody agreement, and it appears the actress has been using exercise to keep her calm in the middle of the storm in her personal life.

The 41-year-old admits getting back into yoga and going for a run has been great to help clear her mind, even though she often struggles to find the motivation.

"It's kind of a love-hate with running," she tells People magazine. "It's always like, 'Oh God, can I do it?' And once I begin, it helps me settle myself and give clarity."

Paula is now determined to leave the past firmly behind her so she can focus on building a brighter future for herself and her son.

"At the end of the day, it's best to move forward," she says. "I'm in that part of my life right now where there's huge changes. You have to find your way, and I think I'm on that discovery."

Paula is also continuing to build up her resume with her new supernatural TV series Somewhere Between, in which she portrays a time-traveling reporter who has to fight to secure her daughter's safety.

The character was someone she could really relate to as a mother herself: "There's one person that you would give up your life for, and that's your child," she shares.

As for the show itself, she adds, "It speaks to the heart of, 'Who are you truly when your back is against the wall?' And that you have more power than your realize."

