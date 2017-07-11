Penelope Cruz once did Salma Hayek's make-up in the dark

Share

Actress Penelope Cruz also claims to be "really good" at giving haircuts.

Penelope Cruz once used her make-up skills to help out her pal Salma Hayek in a fashion emergency.

The Vicky Cristina Barcelona actress is not only a Hollywood star, but has also fronted campaigns for the likes of Mango, Ralph Lauren, and cosmetics brand Lancome.

Penelope loves to put her beauty knowledge to use, but her skills were really tested on one occasion when fellow actress Salma called on her for some help before a film premiere.

"I actually did Salma Hayek's hair and make-up in the dark," she told InStyle.com. "She had a premiere one night and called me like, 'My glam squad didn't show up, and the power went out in my house. I need you.' We put candles everywhere, and I got her ready."

Not only has Penelope had years of experience in appearing in photoshoots, but she also grew up in surrounded by hair professionals in her mother's beauty salon in her native Spain. Accordingly, the 43-year-old is confident that she can still cut hair well.

"I could have a second profession as a hairstylist. I can give a really good haircut to anyone who will let me," she smiled.

The brunette beauty is now known for her flawless red carpet style, having rocked designer gowns from the likes of Versace and Balmain to events. But she has also had her fair share of style disasters, including an unfortunate decision to get her hair permed as a teenager.

"When I was 14, I wanted to look like Julia Roberts in (1990 film) Pretty Woman, so I did this crazy-extreme perm that was too strong and completely damaged my hair for years," the star sighed.

