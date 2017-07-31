Perrie Edwards changes Little Mix lyrics to shade ex Zayn Malik - report

Share

Little Mix were performing in New Zealand when Perrie Edwards appeared to change a lyric while belting out Shout Out To My Ex.

Perrie Edwards reportedly shaded her ex-fiance Zayn Malik and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid with a lyric alteration during a Little Mix performance on Sunday (30Jul17).

The singer was engaged to former One Direction heartthrob Zayn before he called time on their romance back in August, 2015. Shortly after their split, Zayn found love with Victoria's Secret model Gigi, with the pair frequently flaunting their romance on their social media pages.

Perrie was previously thought to have taken aim at Zayn in 2016 Little Mix tune Shout Out To My Ex, in which she appeared to reference the fact she wasn't satisfied by her former beau in the bedroom.

But when the British girl group performed in New Zealand on Sunday, as part of their Glory Days Tour, fans noticed that Perrie appeared to take the shade one step further.

Rather than singing the usual lyric "hope she ain't faking it like I did", Perrie appeared to sing "Hadid" instead of "I did".

The apparent change in words led to Perrie's bandmate Jade Thirlwall doubling over in laughter when she realized the diss. Jade's hysterics led to Perrie stumbling over her lyrics a few seconds later, before laughing at her pal: "Jade, stop!"

The pair then managed to compose themselves as bandmates Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock appeared oblivious and continued the concert.

A video of the performance was shared online by Little Mix fans, with one captioning the clip: "A video of LM performing recently and Perrie changes the words in shout out to Zayn to ‘hope she ain’t faking it like Hadid’. Lol (laugh out loud)."

However, after Perrie found herself targeted by Gigi fans online, other Little Mix supporters insisted it was just Perrie's Northern accent which had made the lyric sound different.

