Perrie Edwards confirms new romance with kissing photo

The singer's new relationship is her first since splitting from the One Direction star.

Zayn Malik's ex-fiancee Perrie Edwards has silenced rumors about her love life by sharing a photo of herself kissing British soccer star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in Paris, France.

The Little Mix pop star has been linked to Alex since late last year (16), but recent tabloid reports suggested the couple had decided to call it quits.

On Sunday (05Feb17), Perrie decided to address the claims by finally confirming their budding relationship and shut down split speculation with a telling picture of the stars locking lips in front of the Eiffel Tower.

She simply captioned the Instagram shot, "Him", indicating they are still very much together, despite being thousands of miles apart as Little Mix supports Ariana Grande on her new Dangerous Woman tour.

It's not known how recent the image is, but Perrie and Alex enjoyed a short break in Paris just before Christmas (Dec16), when they visited the City of Love with the singer's bandmate Jesy Nelson and the sportsman's best pal, Bradley Churchill, who are alleged to be dating after being introduced by the Arsenal player.

Perrie's romance with Alex is the 23-year-old beauty's first serious relationship since she was dumped by Zayn in August, 2015. The former One Direction star reportedly ended their engagement via text message, and the messy break-up is said to have inspired Little Mix's hit song Shout Out to My Ex.

Perrie touched on the painful split in the band's recent book Our World, writing, "It was horrible, the worst time in my life. A four year relationship, two year engagement ended by a simple text message. Just like that.

"Even though things in my career were going really well it was incredibly difficult for me."

Zayn, who quickly moved on from Perrie to date model Gigi Hadid, has denied the text allegation.

