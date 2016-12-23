Perrie Edwards heading to Lapland for white Christmas

Share

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards is heading to Lapland in Finland for the holidays.

The Little Mix singer is leaving her native U.K. behind for the holidays this year, and is heading for Finland's northernmost region, known for its vast subarctic wilderness, ski resorts and natural phenomena including the midnight sun and the Northern Lights.

"I'm going to Lapland (in Finland)," Perrie told WWD of her festive travels. "It's where the North Pole is."

The Black Magic hitmaker also shared that she's looking forward to fully embracing the experience, and plans to try every activity on offer.

"It's got log cabins, you meet Santa, you get to go on sleigh rides. It's random, I don't know what it's going to be like," she added.

And after a blockbuster year, the blonde beauty certainly deserves some downtime. Perrie and her bandmates, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, released their fourth studio album Glory Days in November (16), which was preceded by the U.K. number one single Shout Out to My Ex.

They will also need to be well-rested for their next trek, with the four-piece group supporting Ariana Grande on her Dangerous Woman Tour in North America from February to April (17) ahead of their own Glory Days Tour, which will take in dates across the U.K., Europe, Australia and New Zealand from May (17).

