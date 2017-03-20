  • Home
Perrie Edwards missing boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain while on tour

Perrie Edwards
Posted by Cover Media on March 20, 2017 at 11:30 am
Perrie Edwards and Little Mix are currently on tour with Ariana Grande.

Perrie Edwards has written a gushing post about missing her British soccer star boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Little Mix, who was previously engaged to Zayn Malik, confirmed she is dating the Arsenal player last month (Feb17) when she posted a picture of them smooching in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France and kissed him when her group Little Mix were announced as winners of the Best Single BRIT Award.

Since February, the popstars have been supporting Ariana Grande on her Dangerous Woman tour in North America while Alex has remained in the U.K. to play with his team, and on Sunday night (19Mar17), Perrie confessed she was feeling the effects of their time apart.

"Apologies for this extra af (as f**k), cheese on toast post.... But s**t I miss him toooo much! @alexoxchamberlain," she wrote on Instagram beside a post of them kissing.

Little Mix are on tour with Ariana until 15 April (17) and they will enjoy a short break before their headlining Glory Days Tour kicks off in England on 21 May (17). The trek is split into three legs, two in Europe and one in Australasia, and will not be completely over until 26 November (17).

She's not the only Little Mix star who struggles with missing their boyfriend. In November (16), Jade Thirlwall revealed she had barely seen her beau, The Struts rocker Jed Elliott.

"It’s brutal, as I’ve seen him about six times this year, but every time I do it’s very good," she told Fabulous magazine.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is thought to be dating soccer star Andre Gray while Jesy Nelson, who broke off her engagement to Rixton frontman Jake Roche in November (16), is now in a relationship with British reality TV star Chris Clark, who appears on The Only Way Is Essex.

© Cover Media

Perrie Edwards Snapchats from bed with topless beau

Posted on 20/02/2017
Perrie Edwards went public with her boyfriend, soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in a Snapchat video from her bedroom.

Jesy Nelson and British reality star confirm relationship

Posted on 14/03/2017
Rumours of a romance between Jesy and Chris, who appears on U.K. TV show The Only Way Is Essex, began last month (Feb17) when the pair were seen partying together.

Jesy Nelson slams Perrie Edwards feud rumors

Posted on 18/03/2017
Jesy fired back at critics who accused the band of being on the verge of splitting after Perrie cropped Jesy out of a photo.

