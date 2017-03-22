Personal photos of Demi Lovato leaked online - report

Share

This is the second time the singer has been a victim of hackers.

Demi Lovato has reportedly become the latest celebrity to have personal photos of her leaked online.

Sources tell the New York Post's Page Six pictures of the Skyscraper star laying on her bed wearing an unzipped top have allegedly been circulating online via a number of pornographic sites. It is unclear how authentic the pictures are and when or where the photos were taken.

Lovato has not commented on the naked pictures or confirmed their authenticity.

This isn't the first time alleged racy photos of Demi have been hacked - in 2014, naked pictures of the 24-year-old, including ones featuring her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, appeared online.

The photo leak comes a week after Demi celebrated five years of sobriety by driving around Los Angeles and hand delivering donations to local charities and organizations. The singer randomly selected a group of causes based on their work, which included lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) groups, and non-profits offering animal care and adoption.

She also marked the milestone on social media.

"So grateful. It's been quite the journey. So many ups and downs," Demi wrote on Instagram alongside a progress tracker from Alcoholics Anonymous. "So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession. I'm so proud of myself but I couldn't have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me.

"Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me," she concluded.

Other celebrities who have recently become victims of hackers stealing from their personal accounts include actresses Rhona Mitra, Amanda Seyfried, Mischa Barton, Emma Watson, Katie Cassidy, and Dylan Penn.

