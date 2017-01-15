Pharrell Williams: ‘Women could save the world!’

Share

Pharrell Williams doesn’t like how the female contribution to world events often gets dismissed.

Pharrell Williams is confident women could save the world if they wanted to.

The Happy hitmaker has always been an advocate for the female power, even calling his 2014 album Girl in honor of the fairer sex. He was also one of presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton’s biggest supporters prior to the November (16) U.S. Election.

He’s once again championing women, thanks to his work on new film Hidden Figures. The movie, which stars Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae, tells the true story of three brilliant African-American women who worked for NASA at the time of the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon Landing. Pharrell worked as the film’s producer as well as writing original music for the feature.

"I don't know what I could do, but I know if women wanted to, they could save this nation. If women wanted to, they could save the world," he smiled to America’s Esquire magazine.

"Women have a lot to carry, right? Including the entire human species. That's deep. And still they don't have an equal say on this planet. That's insane. Meanwhile, their feelings are suppressed, their spirits are oppressed, and their ambitions are repressed."

As for Hidden Figures, which missed out on two Golden Globes last week (08Jan17), including the Best Original Score gong, the story of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson’s pivotal role in the Moon Mission was completely unknown until recently.

The female contribution to anything significant has always been historically dismissed or discounted, or often erased," he sighed.

