Pharrell Williams producing movie musical about his life

The hitmaker is also the producer of the upcoming Roxanne Shante biopic.

Pharrell Williams is developing a big screen musical about his life.

The Happy singer is teaming up with Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer on Atlantis, which will be produced by Pharrell and his partner Mimi Valdes. Martin Hynes will write the script for the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie has been described as a musical "Romeo and Juliet-style story inspired by Williams’ childhood in Virginia Beach, Virginia."

It is unclear who will play Pharrell, or when filming will begin.

Pharrell has been becoming more involved in film lately and recently produced the Oscar-nominated movie Hidden Figures. When announcing his involvement with the project last year (16), Williams revealed he was thrilled to be a part of the movie because of the historical story it told about three African-American female National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) employees, who helped astronaut John Glenn become the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962.

"After my producing partner Mimi Valdes and I heard about this project, we basically begged the producers and studio to allow us to participate," a statement read. "This is an extraordinary story about black women with genius mathematical minds who contributed to American history. It takes place in Virginia, my home state, and at NASA, a place I've been obsessed with since childhood."

He is also the producer of the upcoming Roxanne Shante biopic, Roxanne Roxanne, about the female MC who was popular in the 1980s. The movie stars Chante Adams, Mahershala Ali, and Nia Long. It was screened at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in January.

