Pharrell Williams teases new G-Star Raw campaign

Pharrell Williams models a pair of his G-Star Raw jeans in his new advertisements for the brand.

Pharrell Williams has given fans a glimpse of his first collection for G-Star Raw since becoming co-owner.

The Happy hitmaker had collaborated with the brand on several collections before being named as its head of imagination and co-owner a year ago, adding to his stakes in labels Billionaire Boys Club and ICECREAM which he co-founded back in 2005.

For his debut line in his new position at G-Star, titled G-Star Elwood X25, Pharrell has focused on denim to design men’s and women’s jeans in 25 various prints.

Unveiling one shot from the advertisements, the musician himself models a bright red plaid print alongside Dutch model Marte Mei van Haaster wearing a matching pair of pants. Both their heads are cut out of the shot, showing just Marte’s khaki jacket and Pharrell’s camouflage print cover-up.

According to WWD, Pharrell chose to focus on a range of prints because “what’s most important right now is individuality.”

The campaign was styled by Mel Ottenberg, shot by photographer Lukas Wassmann and visualized by fashion expert Ronnie Cooke Newhouse. A limited selection of G-Star Elwood X25 jeans drop on Monday (06Feb17) at Colette in Paris and Dover Street Market in London, before the whole line launches worldwide on 16 February (17).

Pharrell first revealed the line with a life-sized installation at California’s ComplexCon back in November (16), where every single pair of jeans hung from the ceiling above a green set full of plants and grass.

“What we are trying to do is make a space for creativity and experimentation. We’re not trying to tell people what to do and what to think, but just help them to express themselves openly. To choose what to wear and how to wear it. This collection is about freedom of choice- it’s about adding democracy to your wardrobe,” Pharrell told reporters at the time.

