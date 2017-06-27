Pharrell Williams' triplets 'harmonize' when they cry

  • Home
Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh
Posted by Cover Media on June 27, 2017 at 11:30 am
Pharrell Williams has shared that his baby triplets are all "fine and healthy".

Pharrell Williams' baby triplets "harmonize" when they cry.

The singer-songwriter and his wife Helen Lasichanh welcomed three babies in January (17), siblings for the couple's eight-year-old son Rocket.

Speaking about what it's like to be a father-of-four on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (26Jun17), Pharrell shared that it can get pretty loud when the babies cry in unison.

"They harmonize when they cry," he told host Jimmy. "Chain reaction is a real thing at our house. When one cries, two cry, then three cry."

No details on the sex or names of the babies have yet been revealed. But Pharrell, 44, did share during his chat show appearance that caring for three infants has tested his ability to multi-task.

"It's a full-on assembly line," the star sighed, proceeding to act out how he lines up his babies for diaper change time. "All of them are fine and healthy."

Pharrell also gushed about his son Rocket, who "is into architecture" and his wife Helen, whom he praises as a great mother.

"Man, I cannot say enough about women and all kind of burdens that they carry, and the gifts that they carry. My wife does everything. I love you baby," he added.

The N.E.R.D. member was on the late-night program to promote his song Yellow Light, which appears on the Despicable Me 3 soundtrack. Pharrell previously had huge success with the track Happy, which was included in the Despicable Me 2 album, and also served as a single on his second studio Girl.

