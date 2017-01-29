Phoebe Tonkin is onboard the olive oil beauty trend

Share

The Vampire Diaries actress Phoebe Tonkin always takes a bath with Epsom salts after a long flight.

The Vampire Diaries actress Phoebe Tonkin will take her make-up off with olive oil if she has nothing else to hand.

The Australian star is constantly jet-setting around the globe thanks to her work and has picked up some useful beauty tips along the way.

“Olive oil is really good at taking make-up off,” she shared with Harper’s Bazaar Australia. “So if you’re in a hotel and you have forgotten make-up wipes to take your make up off, ask room service for a side of olive oil and use some cotton swabs of tissues and its takes off your eye make-up.”

Phoebe isn’t the only celebrity who swears by olive oil; Emma Stone, Gwyneth Paltrow and Mila Kunis have all previously admitted they use it on their skin too.

As she travels so much, actress Phoebe tries to follow certain steps to make long-haul flights more bearable.

“It’s not one I often abide by, but not drinking on the plane, sadly,” the brunette laughed. “It’s so nice to have a wine on the plane but every time I avoid drinking I always feel really good. Also, just drinking a lot of water, and then when I land I always take an Epsom salt bath. Just dump a whole lot of salt in there and sit there for like 45 minutes and try and get all of the toxins out of me.”

The 27-year-old also explained how she needs an energy kick in the morning and that she’s “psychotic” about her coffees. Although she favors a highly caffeinated hot beverage, the beauty can’t handle the strong taste.

“I like to make an Americano but with as much froth and steamed milk as a cappuccino. So it’s basically just a really big, large, milky-strong situation,” she added, revealing she often ‘supersizes’ her coffee in America.

