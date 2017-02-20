Pictures emerge of Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery crime scene

Share

Kim Kardashian was targeted by armed robbers during a terrifying incident last October (16).

Pictures have emerged of Kim Kardashian's Paris hotel room after the reality star was targeted by armed robbers in October (16).

Kim was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint as thugs robbed her of millions of dollars' worth of jewelry, including a $4 million (£3.2 million) ring.

On Sunday (19Feb17), French television network TF1 showed photographs from inside the suite at the Hotel de Pourtales, showing several disturbing images including the tape that was used to bind Kim's hands and what looks like the gag used to silence her.

CCTV footage of a group of the alleged robbers sitting outside the A Mon Cafe, three miles from Kim's hotel, was also shown as part of the report.

The images came as Kim's representative denied reports the mother-of-two was planning to return to the French capital for the upcoming Paris Fashion Week.

It had been claimed Kim was thinking about attending the designer showcase to support husband Kanye West and sister Kendall Jenner, who is expected to walk the runway at a few different shows during the week.

However, her spokesperson told U.S. TV show Entertainment Tonight the report was incorrect, and Kim had no plans to return to Paris as yet.

A source close to Kim told the show the star is "relieved" her dealings "went fine" earlier this month (Feb17), when she met with the French judge overseeing the upcoming Paris robbery trial, who had traveled to meet her in New York City. She spent two days discussing the terrifying ordeal, which took place during Paris Fashion Week last October.

The French legal system does not require victims of criminal cases to return to the country to testify.

"It was obviously a little traumatic talking about it again, but the authorities have been incredible," the source revealed. "Kim is relieved this is all coming to an end."

Kim spoke about the traumatic incident while talking to sisters Khloe and Kourtney in a trailer for the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, telling her siblings that the moment the men broke in she thought: "They're going to shoot me in the back. There's no way out."

