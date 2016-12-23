Piers Morgan: 'My mother's Christmas hosting skills are unrivalled'

Share

Piers Morgan has declared his mother the "the greatest Christmas lunch host in history".

The British journalist-turned-TV personality loves the festive period, despite his usually grumpy demeanor. His only Scrooge moment is when people talk about Christmas before 1 December, but once that calendar date is ticked off, he wholly embraces the festive fun.

"We always have a big family gathering where we eat, drink, argue, play very competitive games and generally have a fabulously decadent time. My mum is the greatest Christmas lunch host in history," he smiled to Britain's Woman's Own magazine.

Former America's Got Talent judge Piers will generally stay cheery all through 25 December, unless he's served bad wine, so he goes all out to avoid that situation.

"I love traditional roast turkey with all the trimmings which must include Brussels sprouts, red cabbage, chestnuts, then mince pies and Christmas pudding," he shared. "The only thing I can't stomach is bad wine so I usually take charge of that. My brothers and I like to devoyr a few cigars with brandy too."

As for the worst present he's ever received, Piers recalls his youngest brother Rupert gifting him with a pair of unwrapped Y-front underwear which was "too big to wear and not big enough to be funny".

He also touched upon his worst ever Christmas, admitting he missed the U.K. weather when he was forced to spend one Yuletide in America.

"My wife Celia and I were forced to have Christmas in L.A. five years ago when our daughter was born weeks before and was too young to fly home. It was terrible, 80 degrees (Fahrenheit) outside, which is just weird and wrong at Christmas. The turkey was burned to a blackened blob, the wine was corked, and when we Skyped home at 10am they were all very drunk and having a great time," he moaned.

