Pink and Carey Hart enjoying first 'mellow' Christmas at home
Posted by Cover Media on December 24, 2016 at 2:30 pm
The couple will celebrate its 11th wedding anniversary in January.

Pink and her husband Carey Hart are spending their first Christmas in the comfort of their own home because the singer is too pregnant to fly.

 The Trouble singer, who was born in Pennsylvania, announced her second pregnancy last month (Nov16), when she was already nearing the end of her second trimester.

  Pink still has "a couple months" to go before she is due to give birth, but she and Carey, along with their five-year-old daughter Willow, have decided to stay put for the holidays - and retired motocross star Carey is excited for a more "mellow" Christmas.

  "This will be the first year that we get to stay home," he told People.com. "Typically, we'll travel to see my wife's family. It's nice just to be able to stay home this year."

 And the new parents-to-be will be cherishing the peace and quiet before they become a family of four in the New Year (17).

Carey added, "This is probably going to be the last calm Christmas for a while due to more kids and career and travel and all that stuff, so we're just going to try to enjoy it and be nice and quiet."

  Pink and Carey have chosen to keep the sex of their unborn child a surprise until the baby's birth, and while he would love to have a son, the 41-year-old insists he will be happy regardless.

  "I just want a healthy baby," he smiled. "That's all I care about."

Pink and Carey will also have extra reason to celebrate the holidays as they will mark their 11th wedding anniversary in January (17).

