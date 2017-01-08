Pink celebrates wedding anniversary with sweet message

Share

The singer recently gave birth to the couple's second child, son Jameson Moon Hart.

Pink posted a sweet message to her husband Carey Hart as they celebrated 11 years of marriage.

The 37-year-old So What hitmaker shared a snap on Saturday (07Jan17) of her and Carey kissing on the red carpet at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards with a shout out to the father of her two children.

"Yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum," Pink wrote. "That's one for every year care bear. I really like you this week. #happyanniversarymylove I'm very lucky to be able to say that you're mine. Thanks for sticking around."

The two celebrated their wedding anniversary more than a week after welcoming their second child, son Jameson Moon Hart, on 26 December (16).

Carey shared the love for his wife on Twitter, writing a gushing post about his Grammy-award winning wife. "In between poop diapers and breast feedings I want to say I love (you) to my amazing wife! Happy 11th to the most amazing woman on the planet," he tweeted on Saturday. "You have given me happiness, love, two amazing children, and a lifetime of good times. I love you @pink."

Pink and Carey tied the knot in January, 2006, and split twice in the early years of their marriage. "We take breaks. We've had two breaks," she told Ellen DeGeneres in May last year (16). "The first one was about a year. And the second one was 11 months," Pink added.

The pair reconciled before daughter Willow Hart was born in 2011, and haven't split since, although she joked to Ellen she was due another break. "He sucks," she joked, before conceding: "No he's good. He doesn't, he's very, very handsome."

