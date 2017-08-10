Pink is 'certifiably, insanely proud' of new album

Share

Pink's new album is to be called Beautiful Trauma and will be released this October (17).

The 37-year-old singer's last album was The Truth About Love in 2012 and, aside from a few singles, she's been concentrating almost entirely on her personal life and raising her two children Willow and Jameson with husband Carey Hart.

But now Pink is getting her career back on track, and announced the name of her new record as she also revealed the cover art on her Instagram page on Wednesday (09Aug17).

She also told fans that the first single off the record, What About Us, was being released ahead of the album dropping on 13 October.

"I could not be more excited right now. My single comes out today What About Us and my new album Beautiful Trauma comes out October 13th," she wrote. "I'm certifiably, insanely proud of this album. It's been a while, and I'm grateful for all the years we've had. Looking forward to the next chapter with you."

The cover shows Pink showcasing her figure in a bedazzled corset, with a cream and pink satin jacket and tulle skirt worn over the top. She stands in front of a rundown gas station for the image, while sunglasses, hoop earrings and pink lipstick finish off her look.

Pink made her performance comeback at the Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, last month, but things didn't go quite to plan as she and her six-year-old daughter Willow found themselves temporarily trapped in a malfunctioning elevator.

Pink shared an Instagram photo of the pair sitting helpless on the floor of the elevator, and captioned it: "Stuck in an elevator (it's getting hot in here)... #help".

Luckily, help soon arrived and the singer was able to proceed with the show - her first in four years - as planned.

