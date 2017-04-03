Pink opens up about post-baby weight with inspiring message

Share

Pink has encouraged new mothers to "stay off the scale" and focus on their babies rather than their weight.

Pink has opened up about her post-baby weight in an inspiring message aimed at new mothers.

The Just Give Me a Reason singer and her husband Carey Hart welcomed son Jameson in December (16), a sibling for their five-year-old daughter Willow.

Pink is known for her athletic figure and ability to perform energetic stunts during her concerts, and she shared in an Instagram post on Saturday (01Apr17) that while she hasn't snapped back to her pre-pregnancy weight just yet, she's not at all worried.

"Would you believe I'm 160 pounds and 5'3"? By 'regular standards' that makes me obese. I know I'm not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don't feel obese," she wrote, adding, "The only thing I'm feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies! #feelingmyself #strongismygoal #bodygoals."

In the accompanying photo, Pink posted a snap of herself wearing a black tank top and matching leggings while standing on the gym floor.

The 37-year-old, real name Alecia Moore, has always made honesty her mantra when speaking about motherhood, and recently explained that within the first weeks of baby Jameson's birth she hadn't dropped any weight.

"Day 1!!!!!!!! Let's do this @msjeannettejenkins (week 6 post baby and I haven't lost ANY WEIGHT YET!!!!) yaye me!!!!! I'm normal (sic)!" she captioned a snap of herself and celebrity trainer Jeanette Jenkins.

Pink often takes a stand when it comes to body positivity, and stood up for herself when online critics attacked her curvy physique back in April, 2015. The star called out trolls who had commented on her slight weight gain after she took time off following a world tour.

"So, my good and concerned peoples, please don't worry about me. I'm not worried about me. And I'm not worried about you either :) ... I am perfectly fine, perfectly happy, and my healthy, voluptuous and crazy strong body is having some much-deserved time off," she wrote in a message on Instagram.

© Cover Media