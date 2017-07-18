Pink posts sweet birthday message to husband Carey Hart

Share

Pink and her former motorcycle racer husband have been married for 11 years.

Pink has posted a touching birthday message to her "incredible" husband Carey Hart.

The popstar and her former motorcycle racer husband have been married for 11 years, during which time they have welcomed daughter Willow, six, and son Jameson, six months.

To celebrate her tattooed beau turning 42 on Monday (17Jul17), Pink, real name Alecia Beth Moore, took to Instagram to share a sweet post on his special day.

Alongside a black and white close-up photo of the couple and Willow peeping up from below them, Pink wrote, "Happy Birthday My Love. The weight you carry and the strength you have has always fascinated me. What you've accomplished in your life (the impossible, many many times) and what you continue to do (invent, live, love, forgive, alchemize) is incredible. You, my dear, are incredible. You're gorgeous inside and out (we know) - you're the good egg that never cracks."

Further referring to the family as a whole, she continued to gush that they love him "to the moon, the sun" and that they'd follow him anywhere.

Pink, 37, also sent Carey wishes, writing, "Enough rain to be able to feel the sunshine. Enough laughter to make the tears not sting so bad. You're my grateful."

The birthday boy also took to social media to thank everyone for their kind messages, after what appeared to be a busy day for the bike fanatic. He uploaded a photo of a helmet next to a pint of beer, explaining he couldn't post sooner as he's been "elbows deep working on bikes all day".

"This beer is for you all. Love you guys!!!" he added.

Despite their publicized ups and downs, the couple appear more in love than ever and this isn't the first time Pink has made her love for her husband public.

In January (17), the So What singer posted a flashback photo of her and Carey at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards, calling herself lucky to have him and thanking him for "sticking around".

© Cover Media