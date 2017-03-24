Pink to make post-baby festival comeback in September

Share

Pink is getting back to business after becoming a mum for the second time the day after Christmas.

Pink will make one of her first live appearances since becoming a mum again when she headlines September's (17) KAABOO Festival in San Diego, California.

The Trouble singer will join the likes of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, and Muse as headline acts, while the line-up also includes Weezer, Andy Grammer, T-Pain, Machine Gun Kelly, and Kesha, who has been absent from the festival scene of late as her legal battle with producer and record label boss Dr. Luke continues.

She claims he is preventing her from recording new music.

The singer recently revealed that she has her own vineyard in California.

The Just Give Me a Reason singer opened up about her love of wine during an interview as part of celebrity wine podcast A Glass With..., and also revealed that she owns a winery near Los Olivos, Santa Barbara.

She and husband Carey Hart purchased the vineyard four years ago and took an online course run by the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) - which the singer fit in around her music schedule.

"It's my dirty little secret," Pink said of her vineyard, before adding of the course: "I took online courses. I would get off stage and be, like, 'Oh, I have a test.' I loved it, especially the (online) videos."

Though the wine isn't currently for sale, a retail venture could be in the future for the multi-talented couple.

Concluding her podcast interview, Pink summed up her love of wine by stating, "If I were Mariah Carey, I would take a bath in it!"

