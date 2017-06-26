Playing a nun left Alison Brie feeling depressed

Share

The former Mad Men star's new film has been panned by Catholic League officials.

Actress Alison Brie won't be playing a nun again in a hurry after confessing donning a habit for The Little Hours left her feeling depressed.

The Lego Movie star admits she didn't feel good when she donned her costume for the adaptation of Giovanni Boccaccio's 14th century novella The Decameron, and playing a woman of the cloth brought back some bad childhood memories.

"I do think the costume really makes the character and when I put on that habit for the first time I thought it was hysterical, but that quickly turned and I felt very depressed and didn't like it at all," she tells WENN.

"It all kicked in, and also being a Jew and my dad is Christian. He was also raised Catholic but I grew up going to his church and meditating."

Her new film, about a group of naughty nuns, has enraged officials at The Catholic League, who have called it "pure trash".

Their critique has upset Brie's castmate Aubrey Plaza, who insists there's no way they could have seen the film before passing judgment as it premiered at the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival on Monday night (19Jun17).

"Maybe they should wait and see it before they get angry," Aubrey said during an appearance on U.S. TV show Conan on Monday night. "It's not an indictment on Christianity or the church, it's a historical depiction of nuns from the middle ages and it's accurate what happens in the film. I'm being serious."

The trailer for the comedy, which features The Catholic League's comments as a review, features scenes of nudity and sex. The R-rated film, which also features Dave Franco, Fred Armisen, and John C. Reilly, hits cinemas in the U.S. on 30 June (17).

