Police investigating burglary at Nicki Minaj's mansion

Cops have yet to name a suspect after $175,000-worth of gems and jewelry was swiped.

Police in Los Angeles have launched an investigation into a heist carried out at rapper Nicki Minaj's mansion.

Sources tell Billboard.com more than $175,000-worth of jewelry and other items were taken from the Super Bass star's California home, after one or more as-yet-unknown thieves broke into the residence sometime between 24 November (16) and January (17), when Minaj was out of town and the property was vacant.

TMZ reports the hip hop musician's 11,500-square-foot home was trashed by the invaders, who flipped over furniture and smashed picture frames and perfume bottles.

As of press time there are no named suspects and the investigation into the robbery continues.

It has been a rough start to 2017 for Nicki, who reportedly ended her nearly two-year romance with fellow rapper Meek Mill in December (16).

Minaj alluded to her split from Meek, real name Robert Williams, when The Starships hitmaker quoted lyrics from Beyonce's 2011 song Best Thing I Never Had on Instagram, writing, "Thank God u blew it. Thank God I dodged the bullet. I'm so over u. Baby good lookin out".

She made the split official on social media, tweeting to fans: "To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u."

But not everything in her life is doom and gloom - the newly-single star appears to be making great strides with the other personal relationships in her life after calling it quits with Meek. This week (01Feb17) she reunited with her old pal Drake on Instagram, sharing a photo of the pair together for the first time since the Canadian Hotline Bling hitmaker engaged in a war of words online with her now-ex Meek Mill in 2015.

© Cover Media