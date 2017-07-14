Pregnant Jaime Pressly constantly craves hamburgers

Jaime Pressly
Posted by Cover Media on July 14, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Jaime Pressly is thrilled to have conceived twins naturally as she thought she may have to use IVF to have another baby.

Jaime Pressly is eating her "fair share" of hamburgers during her second pregnancy.

The My Name Is Earl actress announced in June (17) that she and partner Hamzi Hijazi are expecting twins, siblings for her son Dezi, 10, whom she shares with ex-fiance Eric Calvo.

While most women experience some type of cravings when pregnant, Jaime has some pretty specific preferences when it comes to snacks.

"I am eating my share of In-N-Out (Burger) double-doubles!" she told Us Weekly, referring to the burger made with two beef patties which is popular at the American fast food chain. "I did that when I was pregnant with Dezi, too."

The 39-year-old added that Dezi is very excited about the impending arrivals, who are due in November. And while learning she was expecting twins came as a "pleasant shock", Jaime is thrilled to be expanding her brood naturally, having considered in vitro fertilization (IVF) after failed attempts to conceive.

"It's like God cut me slack and was like, 'I'm going to give you two in one so you don't have to do it again,'" she smiled.

Jaime has most recently appeared on screen in U.S. sitcom Mom, starring alongside Anna Faris and Allison Janney. And the blonde star admits that she often experiences feelings of "mom guilt" when it comes to juggling her home life and career.

"I think that's the hardest thing: We want to be everywhere all the time. If we don't take care of ourselves, we can't take care of them," she added.

