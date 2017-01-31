Pregnant Natalie Portman carb loads before award shows

Posted by Cover Media on January 31, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Pregnant Natalie Portman likes being able to jump the queue for the bathroom.

Natalie Portman's pregnancy hunger forces her to fill up on snacks before attending award shows.

The Black Swan actress is currently expecting her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied, and reveals that her pregnancy hunger has forced her to fill up before attending events this awards season.

"I feel like I get a little panicky about food availability. Like if I'm going somewhere, I'm like, 'Will they have something that I will want to eat at that point?'" she said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night (30Jan17). "So before I go anywhere, I'll have a plate of pancakes or, like, a veggie burger or whatever, just to be prepared."

Natalie, who is nominated for an Academy Award for her portrayal of late U.S. First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in the new movie Jackie, adds that guests at award ceremonies and restaurants tend to treat her differently as she edges closer to giving birth again.

"I feel like they're very careful with me. Everyone's like, 'Oh you don't have to stand up, that's OK!' and I'm like, 'I can stand up out of a chair still!'" she smiled, adding that there's one special treatment she'll happily accept: "Cutting in the bathroom line is one I'll take."

Natalie and her ballet choreographer beau welcomed their son, Aleph, in 2011. While she was walking the red carpet in a gorgeous white Dior gown at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (29Jan17), the 35-year-old admitted that she hasn't yet settled on a name for her second child.

"You've got to meet the baby before," she shared with Entertainment Tonight. "Gotta meet the baby then figure it out."

