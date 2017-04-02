Pretty Little Liars cast gifted with ‘special’ rings

Share

Shay Mitchell is too scared to wear the ring Pretty Little Liars creator I. Marlene King gave her when the series finished.

Pretty Little Liars creator I. Marlene King gifted the show’s six leading ladies a special ring to mark the end of the series.

Actresses Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Janel Parrish and Sasha Pieterse have fronted the drama show, about a group of high school students whose friend is murdered, since it began in 2010.

To mark the end of its seventh and final season, developer King made sure to make the girls know how important their time on the program was.

“I just wanted to do something special for them,” she told PeopleStyle, revealing she gave them each a gold Cartier Juste un Clou ring.

“It’s the nail ring. I feel like the journey they’ve been on was such a struggle, and they’re so, so stronger for it, but yet beautiful.”

King even got herself one of the trinkets and wore it to the recent PaleyFest panel for Pretty Little Liars. The cast were in attendance too and although the ring wasn’t visible on their fingers, they were quick to share how much the token means to them.

“Oh my gosh, that ring. It’s in my jewelry box,” Shay gushed. “I think I’m just too scared to wear it out because I don’t ever want to lose it. It’s something that holds us all together.” “I wish I was wearing it today,” Janel added. “I’m not wearing it right now because I’m on the carpet. I can tell that all of us have been treasuring it and wearing it every day. Whenever we look down, we remember our bond, all of us, since the beginning.”

