Prince associates denied estate advisory role

Prince associates denied estate advisory role
Prince
Posted by Cover Media on January 25, 2017 at 3:30 pm
A new company has been appointed to run the late musician Prince's estate.

A Minnesota judge has ruled against appointing an adviser to help Prince's heirs in dealings with the managers of his estate.

Broadcaster and activist Anthony 'Van' Jones and Prince's lawyer L. Londell McMillan had both applied for the role, citing their close relationships with the late Purple Rain singer.

However in a court order, Carver County District Judge Kevin Eide ruled that neither man would act for those with a claim to the musician's estimated $200 million (£159 million) estate, as his prospective heirs could not agree on a preferred candidate.

According to Billboard magazine, in his ruling the judge wrote that appointing Jones or McMillan "adding another divisive element" to proceedings which would only cause delay.

Eide also ruled that responsibility for managing the estate should be transferred from wealth management firm the Bremer Trust, who acted as temporary administrator, to Comerica Bank and Trust.

Noting that Prince's estate had been in "disarray" and that Bremer Trust executives had to cope with numerous heirship claims and a criminal investigation into the singer's death aged 57 from a drugs overdose, the judge wrote he hoped communication between all parties would improve now some of the legal wrangles surrounding the estate had been resolved.

As of last month (Dec16) legal issues including establishing legitimacy of the alleged heirs and turning Prince's Minnesota mansion Paisley Park into a museum for fans had cost the executors $2.3 million (£1.8 million) in legal fees.

Bosses at Comerica will assume their duties managing the musician's estate from 1 February (17).

Prince's sister Tyka Nelson and his five half-siblings are believed to be his likely heirs.

© Cover Media

Related news

Prince had $25 million in real estate, 67 gold bars and cash hoard - report

Posted on 08/01/2017
The late singer reportedly acquired a wealth of real estate and personal property before his death.

Prince's ex-wife reveals his years of secret charity

Posted on 14/01/2017
The star focused just as much attention on helping people in need as he did on writing hit songs.

Dan Aykroyd remembers former fiancee Carrie Fisher in touching farewell essay

Posted on 25/01/2017
Dan Akyroyd told Empire magazine that while he and Carrie Fisher never made it down the aisle, he hopes she kept his sapphire ring.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

People are Going NUTS over Flower-Shaped Gelato

All photo albums

Facebook