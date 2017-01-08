Prince had $25 million in real estate, 67 gold bars and cash hoard - report

Posted by Cover Media on January 8, 2017 at 2:30 pm
The late singer reportedly acquired a wealth of real estate and personal property before his death.

An inventory of Prince's estate found the late musician had $25 million (£20 million) in real estate, 67 gold bars, and a huge cash haul.

The documents were submitted to a probate court in Minnesota, showing he had acquired a huge wealth of real estate before he died in April last year (16), Billboard.com reports.

According to a file released by Carver County District Court, Prince also left behind 10 cars, including a 1993 Ford Thunderbird, 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 1997 Lincoln Town car and 1985 Cadillac Limo.

Records show an asset inventory by Bremer Trust, the company overseeing the singer's estate, lists a dozen properties in Carver and Hennepin, Minnesota, with an estimated value of $25.4 million (£20.6 million). It also lists about $110,000 (£89,000) in four bank accounts, as well as 67 10-ounce gold bars with a total value of $840,000 (£683,000).

The Purple Rain hitmaker's companies, Paisley Park Enterprises Inc., NPG Records Inc., NPG Music Publishing and LotusFlow3r, had more than $6 million (£4.8 million) in cash at the time of his death.

Among the items not yet assigned a value are Prince's musical instruments, his jewellery collection, a 2006 Bentley and his iconic Purple Rain and Graffiti Bridge motorcycles. The value of Prince's trademarks and copyrights is also still unclear, but his estate is estimated to be worth between $100 million (£81 million) and $300 million (£244 million).

The next hearing in the probate case, scheduled for 12 January (17), is expected to resolve a number of issues related to Prince's estate, including determination of his heirs.

The iconic musician died in April (16) of an accidental overdose of the powerful prescription painkiller Fentanyl, aged just 57.

