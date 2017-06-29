Prince Harry and Prince William to rededicate mother's grave on her birthday

Share

Prince Harry and Prince William are to commemorate their mother in a private service in the run-up to the 20th anniversary of her death.

British royals Prince Harry and Prince William are to rededicate the grave of their late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 56th birthday.

The Princes will visit their mother's memorial at Althorp House in Northamptonshire, England on Saturday (01Jul17).

According to the BBC, William's wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their two children Princess Charlotte, two, and Prince George, three, will also attend. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will conduct the private service.

"The service, which will fall on what would have been the Princess's birthday, will be conducted by The Archbishop of Canterbury and attended by her family," a short statement from the royal family read.

The rededication ceremony comes in the run-up to the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death. The popular royal died on 31 August 1997 in a car crash in Paris, France.

Her ex-husband, Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, will not be in attendance as he will still be on a three-day royal tour of Canada with his current wife Camilla.

Diana's family, the Spencers, recently commissioned a redesign of the gardens at Althorp Estate to provide a more fitting memorial to the Princess, whose sudden death caused a national outpouring of grief.

She is buried on an island in an ornamental lake known as the Round Oval in Althorp House's gardens.

In a recent interview, Harry spoke out about how deeply his mother's death affected him and how it made him consider renouncing his royal position.

"My mother died when I was very young," he told Newsweek magazine. "I didn't want to be in the position I was in, but I eventually pulled my head out of the sand, started listening to people and decided to use my role for good. I am now fired up and energized and love charity stuff, meeting people and making them laugh."

