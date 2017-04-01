Prince Jackson gets large leg tattoo of father Michael

Share

Prince Jackson recently got a matching tattoo with his sister Paris.

Prince Jackson has got himself a permanent reminder of his late father Michael in the form of a massive leg tattoo.

The 20-year-old, born Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr., has been on a tattoo spree lately, with recent additions include a suit of armor on the right side of his chest and down his right bicep and matching yin and yang tattoos with younger sister Paris.

He took to Instagram on Friday evening (31Mar17) to share a video of the large colored portrait of his father, who died in 2009, on the back of his right leg.

In the portrait, Michael is wearing a black and red fedora, glitter gloves, a red shirt, black tie, suspenders, trousers and shoes as well as a black jacket with red armband, which son Blanket wore a version of to Michael's memorial concert.

In the tattoo, he is striking a dancing pose, which was used on the cover of the concert documentary film Michael Jackson's This Is It, which was released posthumously in 2009. In the pose, Michael is crossing one foot in front of the other and has both hands in the air. In Prince's tattoo, stars surround Michael's feet and gloved hands and large wings sprout from his back.

In the caption, Prince thanked a tattoo artist from Timeless Tattoo parlor in Hollywood for "sittin 9hrs with me for such an incredible and beautiful tattoo".

Prince seems to be following in the footsteps of Paris, 18, who has over 50 tattoos on her body. She also got a body art tribute to her father last year (16) by getting part of the album art for his 1991 record Dangerous tattooed, as well as the words "Queen of My Heart", written in Michael's handwriting, on her wrist.

She shared their matching tattoos, which they got on the backs of their ankles, on Instagram earlier this week (beg27Mar17) and wrote, "Sometimes, i feel like my big brother and i always think the same thoughts... the inseparable yin and yang work together finding and causing balance within each other. matchies with my bestie @princejackson!"

© Cover Media