Prince's bandmate: 'He wore clothes others wouldn't dare'

Share

One of Prince's costumes is about to go on show at The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Prince's bandmate Morris Hayes was in awe of the late star's out-there fashion sense.

The singer, who passed away last year (16) of an accidental overdose of fentanyl at the age of 57, started playing with backing band The New Power Generation in 1990, and the group featured on iconic albums Diamonds and Pearls and the Love Symbol Album.

"He was wearing these big platform shoes with big snowballs on them. He was trying to tell me something... I looked down at his snowball feet and just cracked up," Morris recalled to Britain's Metro newspaper. "He could get away with stuff the average mortal couldn't even begin to try."

The New Power Generation is playing at London's Hyde Park on Friday (30June17) as part of the British capital's annual Barclaycard presents British Summer Time gigs. Phil Collins tops Friday's bill, with Blondie and Mike + The Mechanics also featuring.

Throughout his career Prince was known for his outlandish and colorful stage outfits. It was recently announced that one of the costumes will go on show at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's new exhibition in Cleveland, Ohio.

The music institution is opening the Connor Theater immersive experience on Saturday and will display the outfit Prince wore while honoring George Harrison during the late Beatles guitarist's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

"It's a pretty big get," said Karen Herman, vice president of curatorial affairs for the Rock Hall, reported cleveland.com. "We worked directly with Paisley Park. They were very generous in lending it to us. It's a very important piece in Prince's legacy."

© Cover Media