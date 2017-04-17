Prince's home filled with narcotic medications at time of death

Share

Documents relating to Prince's death have been released.

Police officers searching Prince's home after his death found a huge stash of narcotic medications, according to newly released search warrants.

Court documents released by Minnesota authorities on Monday (17Apr17) show that police officers who responded to the scene after the singer's death at his Paisley Park mansion on 21 April last year (16) found "numerous" pills in his bedroom and other areas of his home.

However, the medications were not prescribed to the musician under his own name.

One search warrant document reads, "During the search warrant of Prince's home, detectives located numerous narcotic controlled substance pills in various containers and areas of Prince's bedroom, some of which were in a suitcase with the nametag of 'Peter Bravestrong'."

Inside the suitcase were several bottles with prescriptions in the name of Kirk Johnson, Prince's bodyguard.

The court papers state that officers believe 'Peter Bravestrong' to be an alias of Prince, and also found papers with the lyrics to his 1987 track U Got The Look in the suitcase.

The official cause of the 57-year-old's death was an overdose of the opioid Fentanyl.

The search warrants also indicate that investigators believe the music superstar had a history of going through withdrawal symptoms as a result of prescription medication abuse.

Other information included in the documents indicates that cops learned from Prince's associates that he never used a cellphone and preferred to communicate via email.

No one has yet been arrested in connection with Prince's death.

