Princess Diana gravesite rededicated on her birthday

Prince William, Catherine Middleton and Prince Harry led mourners at a private memorial service and gravesite rededication for the late Princess Diana on Saturday (1Jul17).

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's two young children, Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2, were also in attendance, as was Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer.

Saturday would have been Princess Diana's 56th birthday and comes ahead of the 20-year anniversary of her death in Paris, France on 31 August, 1997 when she was only 36.

The special service was conducted by Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, did not attend the tribute as they were in Ottawa, Canada on a three-day royal tour to mark the country's 150-year anniversary, also on Saturday.

Diana's gravesite at the Althorp Estate in Northamptonshire, England was recently redesigned by officials commissioned by the Spencer family. Earl Spencer and his relatives are reportedly hoping the new landscaping is a more appropriate tribute to the beloved royal dubbed The People's Princess, whose death prompted an enormous outpouring of grief from people in the U.K. and around the world.

The upcoming two-decade anniversary has also prompted very personal revelations from both Prince William and Prince Harry on the loss of their mother when they were only 15 and 12 respectively.

"My mother died when I was very young," Prince Harry told Newsweek magazine. "I didn't want to be in the position I was in, but I eventually pulled my head out of the sand, started listening to people and decided to use my role for good. I am now fired up and energized and love charity stuff, meeting people and making them laugh."

According to an upcoming BBC documentary, currently titled Diana, the princes plan to "stand up for her name" and fulfill what they consider their duty "as sons" to remind everyone "of the character and person that she was."

