Priyanka Chopra desperate to have kids

The actress is not a fan of dating.

Actress Priyanka Chopra is keen to have "as many children as she can" because she prefers the company of kids to adults.

The former Bollywood beauty, who is enjoying success in America thanks to her hit TV show Quantico, can't wait to become a mom.

"I love kids," she tells Marie Claire magazine. "I prefer their company to the company of adults, actually."

The 34-year-old is currently single and has not revealed how or when she would like to start a family, but she's not keen on dating.

"I'm not someone who looks for love," she says. "I don't believe in making it happen. My life has been shaped by so many serendipitous moments so far, I feel like, 'Why screw with a good thing?'"

One "serendipitous moment" in the actress' life is her upcoming role as Victoria Leeds in the Baywatch film.

"I loved Baywatch so much growing up," she continues. "It was the quintessential American Dream. All those beautiful people in bathing suits, running slow mo (slow motion) on the beach in Malibu - amazing!"

And as she gets set for a big summer, Priyanka admits she owes much of her success to her parents, who have always supported her acting dreams.

"I like to find my own way, which is something my parents always encouraged in me," she explains. "They were like, 'You got you'. I think my inherent sense of confidence comes from that.

"Also, my mom used to always tell me, 'You could make the biggest screw up on the planet, but you can come tell me and I'll help you fix it'. And my dad used to tell me, 'You kill someone, break a car, you come and tell me. I'll fix it for you'."

© Cover Media