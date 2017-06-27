Priyanka Chopra doesn't hit the gym every day 

Share

Actress Priyanka Chopra now feels more confident in experimenting with her red carpet looks.

Priyanka Chopra only works out at the gym when she really feels the need.

The actress and former Miss World winner is one of Hollywood's hottest newcomers, landing roles in the ABC thriller Quantico and the new Baywatch movie reboot.

While Priyanka has an enviable figure, the star insists she doesn't do regular exercise to maintain it.

"Honestly, I work out only when I have to," she told harpersbazaar.co.uk. "My body responds to exercise very fast and so I don't need too long to tone up or acquire the shape I want. I feel the need go to the gym but I work 15-hour days and when I'm finished I'm tired. But I try to be active in my everyday life, for example, I take the stairs instead of the elevators."

The 34-year-old is also building quite a reputation as a fashionista, wearing ensembles by Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors at showbiz events. And Priyanka is realizing that she is now free to play with her red carpet style.

"I think I experiment far more now than I did before. Over the years, I began to understand what suits me and stopped following fashion trends blindly. That understanding helps me to carry what I am wearing with confidence," she shared.

Meanwhile, the brunette beauty has just upped her profile another notch by landing a campaign with luxury jewelry brand Nirav Modi. Though she loves to rock diamonds to star-studded events, Priyanka can't help but chose the more classic pieces.

"A great piece of jewelry is crafted with so much love and precision, so wearing it makes you feel extra special. It can make you feel strong, sexy, beautiful and everything else in between," she added.

