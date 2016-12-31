Priyanka Chopra insists her style isn't affected by Hollywood

Share

Priyanka Chopra has chosen designs by Jason Wu, Zuhair Murad and Versace as some of her favorite looks from 2016.

Priyanka Chopra insists her style hasn’t changed since she moved to Hollywood.

The Indian actress and singer has been a staple of Bollywood cinema since 2003, but has only just made the move to American screens. Later in the year (17), she'll be seen in the movie reboot of Baywatch, though she's already making her mark on the red carpet in the lead up to the film’s release.

Priyanka has quickly become known for her flawless fashion, but says becoming recognized around the world hasn’t impacted her wardrobe choices.

“I don’t think that in the last one year I suddenly become more stylish, no,” she mused to People. “I think I always had an inherent style, that my clothes need to make me feel comfortable, that’s something I’ve always had. I guess once I came to America, America has become a little bit more aware about my style. My style stayed the same!”

Some of Priyanka’s recent looks include a breathtaking Jason Wu red gown for the 2016 Emmy Awards and a ruffled Gucci dress with floral print, which she sported on the cover of InStyle.

Talking about her favorite looks from the past 12 months, the 34-year-old has a long list of dresses that make the cut.

“I definitely think that the Emmys were one of my favorite looks this year — it was a gorgeous custom Jason Wu,” she smiled.

“The Oscars - it was a really, really beautiful Zuhair Murad. The Billboard Awards, I wore this amazing Versace… I was feeling a little bloaty that day so we went for an outfit that was just so breezy, and I wore a braid which was so edgy. I react to how I am feeling.”

She adds that as much as she loves fashion, her intention is never “to break the Internet” with her choices.

