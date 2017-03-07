Priyanka Chopra laughs off criticism of Oscars dress

Share

Priyanka Chopra could only drink "liquid courage" in the tight Ralph & Russo dress she wore to the Academy Awards.

Priyanka Chopra is happy to embrace the laughs her Oscars dress drew.

The Indian actress donned a strapless pearl white geometric dress by Ralph & Russo to the 2017 Academy Awards last month (Feb17), and while she looked radiant in the gown, comparisons were quickly made stating her dress resembled everything from bathroom tiles to cigarette wraps.

"Yeah!" she laughed when Britain's Metro newspaper commented on the reaction the dress received. "I was only cleared by (TV show) Quantico production to go to the Oscars on the Friday so I had two days to figure out a dress. Ralph & Russo brought a beautiful piece of couture to me.

"I wanted to have a bit of fun on the red carpet, and for it to be different to the fairy tale dress I wore last year, so I'm glad people found it as entertaining as I did. I had some funny comments - like it could be used as a tray or a chessboard."

The dress caused further problems when it came to using the bathroom, as Priyanka barely had enough room to move in the super tight design.

"It was absolutely stitched on to me - there was no movement, so it was really hard to ingest anything except liquid courage! It was nice to get out of it and eat a burger," she smiled.

She did make it to the ladies' room though, choosing to make an early exit after La La Land was mistakenly announced as the evening's final award, Best Film.

"I thought I'd beat the rush and go to the rest room. When I came out, Moonlight was on the stage so it was a very confusing moment. How could that happen? I may have missed history being made!" she exclaimed.

Priyanka slipped into a black sequinned Michael Kors dress for the Vanity Fair Oscars after party.

