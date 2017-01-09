Priyanka Chopra loves to splurge on fine jewelry

Share

Actress Priyanka Chopra counts a Tom Ford backpack and "beautiful shoes" among her favorite accessories.

Priyanka Chopra prefers to spend her money on fine jewelry rather than clothes.

The Indian star first rose to fame when she won the Miss World beauty pageant in 2000 and has since garnered recognition in Hollywood as Alex Parrish on the TV thriller series Quantico.

While Priyanka is building a reputation for her chic red carpet style, she has specific tastes when it comes to the bling she sports.

"I like jewelry that is - well, stones that are big, let's just say," she told PeopleStyle. "So if you do honkers in your ears then you can't really do your neck as well; then you lend yourself to being a Christmas tree. I think my personal jewelry aesthetic is big stones with less jewelry."

As with her jewelry, the brunette beauty tends to invest in quality accessories. Among her favored items at present include a Tom Ford backpack and a variety of "beautiful shoes".

"I'm not someone who likes shopping for clothes too much - I'm not that girl," laughed Priyanka. "I bought leather weights - completely unnecessary, but they were just beautiful. Titanium headphones, Bottega (Veneta) eye mask - I do unnecessary shopping."

While the 34-year-old has a jam-packed schedule, with her TV and producing commitments, as well as her role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, she tries to make time to look after herself too. And when she does indulge, it seems Priyanka knows how to treat herself right.

"I work very hard to spoil myself; I am not someone who is stingy at all when it comes to money. I like the lifestyle that I lead and I work hard to lead it," she smiled. "I like the high life and I work for it, so those are my indulgences!"

