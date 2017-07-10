Priyanka Chopra's daily blow-dry secret

Share

Baywatch actress Priyanka Chopra likes to experiment with lip colour.

Priyanka Chopra has her hair blow-dried every single day.

The Indian actress often shows off her shiny dark hair at red carpet events and photocalls. But she has shared during a new interview that a lot of work goes into making hair look so bouncy.

"Doing what I do has pushed me to really take care of my skin and hair," Priyanka told People.com. "I get my hair blown out every day!

"I'm obsessed with having squeaky-clean hair, and I can wash it almost every day with (Pantene Pro-V Shampoo Smooth & Sleek shampoo) because it doesn't dry it out - and it keeps my color intact. Once a week when I have some downtime, I deep-condition my hair to keep it healthy."

The Baywatch star also ran through her must-have beauty products with the U.S. publication, and spoke about how she loves to use daily treatment 111SKIN Bio Cellulose Treatment Mask and Bio-Oil. She also raved about her latest discovery, the super hydrating Joanna Vargas Daily Serum.

As for lipstick, the 34-year-old can't get enough of Laura Mercier's Lip Colour in Cocoa Pout and Boudoir, and Surratt Beauty's Lipslique in Peccadille.

"I love to play with lip colors - some work, some don't. Often, the color I pick reflects my mood that day," she said.

But make-up and skincare aside, Priyanka insisted that she feels most beautiful when she's full of confidence.

"Not caring about what other people think or say but instead doing what makes you happy," she smiled.

© Cover Media