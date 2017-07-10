Proud David Beckham posts birthday snaps of daughter Harper's royal visit

Share

Harper Beckham has celebrated her sixth birthday with her family.

Proud dad David Beckham marked his daughter Harper's sixth birthday by posting pictures of her recent visit to Buckingham Palace for a schools' tea party online.

Harper was invited to the palace last week (end09Jul17) for the event during which girls from various schools met British royal Princess Beatrice.

On Monday, the day of Harper's birthday (10Jul17), David posted a picture on Instagram of his daughter dressed as Disney Princess Elsa from movie Frozen, among several other girls meeting the Princess which he captioned, "Lucky Harper meeting a real life princess at the Palace x"

Another taken in the Buckingham Palace grounds showed him hugging his little girl.

The proud dad, 42, captioned the image, "Happy Birthday to our special little young lady ...Such a special girl who brings so much joy and happiness into our lives.. Happy 6th birthday ( I can't believe your 6 already ) have the most amazing day we love you pretty lady."

A source close to the star told WENN that David had posted the pictures of their trip to Buckingham Palace last week as he loved them so much.

And following initial reports alleging that Harper had celebrated her birthday at the palace, David clarified the story behind their visit with another Instagram post.

He captioned an image featuring Harper and his mum Sandra outside the palace, "One last picture of the birthday girl.... Just to be clear this wasn't the palace opening the gates for Harper's birthday party, this was a tea party where us and other guests were invited so it was a beautiful thing to do with My mum, Harper plus a few school friends... We were honored to be able to there...Beautiful tea party...."

David has been enjoying the British summer and was seen taking Sandra out to the Wimbledon tennis championships on Friday (07Jul17).

The former soccer star and his wife Victoria, 43, also hosted a big family party for Harper on Saturday, with their three sons Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, and Cruz, 12, Sandra, Victoria's mother Jackie, her siblings Louise and Christian and David's sisters Lynne and Joanne all in attendance. Victoria documented the family birthday celebrations on Instagram.

