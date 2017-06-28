Pusha T moved by hip-hop history with his Adidas collaboration

Share

The star has a personal connection with the brand.

Rapper Pusha T was overcome with nostalgia while working with Adidas designers on his new sneakers line.

The Mercy hitmaker teamed up with company creatives to put his personalized touch on the brand's classic Boost EQT sneakers, and admits he jumped at the chance to collaborate with the sportswear company thanks to its long history of outfitting rap legends like Run DMC.

"EQT was the silhouette that jumped out to me," he explains to Esquire. "I was offered a ton of silhouettes (to design from), and that was the one that I identified with. I saw myself in it the most.

"I could think back to times where I saw those on guys that I knew - older guys that I knew - and man, I thought those (EQT designs) were fresh. It was just something I knew that I could put together with clothes. I could make the whole uniform be everything it was supposed to be; we could really sell that as a brand. It's nostalgia, it's personal connection, it's how it co-ordinates with fashion and the looks of today."

Pusha T's EQT offerings have become hot ticket items and although he is proud of the high sales, he is more honored to be working with a company he has admired since childhood.

"I feel like Adidas helps a lot with keeping it exciting," the 40-year-old explains. "They're always doing something - they're so community-oriented, forward-thinking, and just show that they care about the culture. It's always good to see these big corporate monsters embrace hip-hop and be so open with it.

"Having Adidas back me - my movement - and care about some of the things that I care about, it's awesome."

