Queen Latifah's stylist debuts new swimwear collection

Share

The fashionista wants every woman to feel confident on the beach.

Queen Latifah's stylist has launched a sporty swimwear line for curvy women.

Timothy Snell, who also works with Angela Bassett, has teamed up with fashion bosses at Always for Me to design the plus-size collection that features swim tops, swimsuits, and bikinis - and many of the items double up as "beach to street" clothes, as Snell puts it.

He's applying the same principles to swimsuit fashion as he does to award show gowns: "I used the same philosophy when designing this collection, only in this case I created it to make her (clients) feel like it's a red carpet moment every time she wears an item," he explains to Instyle magazine.

Having worked with curvy and confident Queen Latifah for some time, Timothy now wants regular women to feel as empowered on the beach as the outspoken actress does when striking a red carpet pose.

"It's about the fit and exposing what you're comfortable showing," he notes. "When a swimsuit fits and looks amazing, it eliminates any hesitation."

Snell insists that no matter your body shape, there are certain rules that apply to everyone: "To feel confident in your choices, look for cuts that accent your best assets," he advises.

His new outfits include bright colors, gold hardware, on-trend mesh and lots of color blocking - and no item costs more than $100.

Some of Snell's favorites include the red and black Charlie Tankini Top for $79, the red, white and black Lola Zip Front Swimsuit for $99, and the black and white Jaden Scuba Swimsuit, also for $99.

© Cover Media